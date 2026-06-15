Starbucks Korea shutters outlets as staff take history lessons

The day of the reusable cup promotion — 18 May — coincided with the 46th anniversary of the Gwangju uprising in which 165 civilians were killed, according to the official toll, though many believe the real figure to be much higher.

South Korea is the company’s third largest market after the United States and China.

Shinsegae Group, which operates Starbucks under a licensing agreement, fired its Korea chief executive the very day news of the scandal broke, and apologized.

On Monday, it said all employees at Starbucks Korea stores will “receive education in historical awareness and social sensitivity through watching videos.”

Stores countrywide will shutter at 3 p.m. next Monday for three hours of training and not reopen — the first such simultaneous closure since Starbucks opened in South Korea in 1999.

The only exclusion will be for a handful of outlets at airports, a Shinsegae representative told Agence France-Presse.