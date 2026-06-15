NBI to establish regional office, academy in New Clark City

The agreement, signed on 15 June at the NBI headquarters in Pasay City, formalizes plans to build an NBI regional office, a dedicated NBI Academy for training and professional development, and modern forensic and investigative facilities.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said the partnership reinforces New Clark City's role as a strategic government hub.

“The presence of the NBI adds another important dimension to that vision. It strengthens New Clark City's role as a center for institutions that uphold public safety, justice, and service to the Filipino people,” Bingcang said.

The planned facilities are expected to enhance the bureau's investigative and forensic capabilities while supporting its evolving operational requirements.

Established as a disaster-resilient backup government hub outside Metro Manila, New Clark City has been positioned as a center for government services, innovation, education, industry and institutional development.

The partnership also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s agenda to modernize the country's public safety and criminal justice institutions by creating a hub for research, training, innovation and inter-agency collaboration.

Once completed, the project is expected to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and further advance the modernization of the country's criminal justice system while expanding New Clark City's role as a key national government center.