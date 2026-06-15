NAPOLCOM Arrested Employee

(June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor











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(June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor (June 15 2026) National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rarafael Vicente Calinisan, hold a press conference on Monday June 15 2026, to present to the media the arrested suspect, a 59 year old Jaime Flores a NAPOLCOM employee involving on a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver for threatening with a firearm, following a traffic altercation along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Flores emotionally apologized to his family, and to the public for what he had done. Photo/Analy Labor