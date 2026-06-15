MCIA inks China airport partnership

The agreement between MCIA and the Fujian-based airport establishes a quarterly collaboration and exchange committee that will focus on operational coordination, route development, and airport management practices. The partnership is also expected to support the continued revival of direct flights between Cebu and Quanzhou, which resumed in March through Xiamen Air.

MCIA operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports said the initiative reflects broader efforts to deepen aviation ties between the Philippines and China amid growing demand for international travel and trade exchanges.

“The relationship between the Philippines and China has long been shaped by trade, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis said in a statement on Sunday.

Beyond improving passenger traffic, the partnership also aims to advance modernization efforts in airport operations through technological innovation and the exploration of new commercial opportunities and routes.

MCIA, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. through its subsidiary Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp., said the collaboration is expected to strengthen Cebu’s position as a key aviation gateway in the region while supporting long-term network expansion strategies.