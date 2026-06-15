SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

MCIA inks China airport partnership

The Mactan Cebu International Airport, is one of Aboitiz Infracapital Corporation’s major projects in dynamic Cebu. Operated by AIC, through its subsidiary, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation since 2024, MCIA was recently named Asia-Pacific’s Best Airport in the 5-to-15 million Passengers Per Annum Category by Airports Council International.
The Mactan Cebu International Airport, is one of Aboitiz Infracapital Corporation’s major projects in dynamic Cebu. Operated by AIC, through its subsidiary, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation since 2024, MCIA was recently named Asia-Pacific’s Best Airport in the 5-to-15 million Passengers Per Annum Category by Airports Council International. Photograph courtesy of Airport World
Published on

Efforts to strengthen Cebu’s international air links received a boost after Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) formalized a partnership with Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in China, aimed at expanding connectivity and supporting the recovery of regional flight routes.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport, is one of Aboitiz Infracapital Corporation’s major projects in dynamic Cebu. Operated by AIC, through its subsidiary, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation since 2024, MCIA was recently named Asia-Pacific’s Best Airport in the 5-to-15 million Passengers Per Annum Category by Airports Council International.
MCIA seals deal with Chinese airport
The Mactan Cebu International Airport, is one of Aboitiz Infracapital Corporation’s major projects in dynamic Cebu. Operated by AIC, through its subsidiary, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation since 2024, MCIA was recently named Asia-Pacific’s Best Airport in the 5-to-15 million Passengers Per Annum Category by Airports Council International.
Cebu lands first direct Vietnam link via VietJet

The agreement between MCIA and the Fujian-based airport establishes a quarterly collaboration and exchange committee that will focus on operational coordination, route development, and airport management practices. The partnership is also expected to support the continued revival of direct flights between Cebu and Quanzhou, which resumed in March through Xiamen Air.

MCIA operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports said the initiative reflects broader efforts to deepen aviation ties between the Philippines and China amid growing demand for international travel and trade exchanges.

“The relationship between the Philippines and China has long been shaped by trade, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis said in a statement on Sunday.

Beyond improving passenger traffic, the partnership also aims to advance modernization efforts in airport operations through technological innovation and the exploration of new commercial opportunities and routes.

MCIA, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. through its subsidiary Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp., said the collaboration is expected to strengthen Cebu’s position as a key aviation gateway in the region while supporting long-term network expansion strategies.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA)
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph