House to call more witnesses vs Sara

The House prosecution panel has expanded its list of witnesses for the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, exceeding the previous number of 25, as preparations move into the pre-trial stage, according to Lead Prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro.

Luistro said the increase was made in line with court rules, which generally prevent both parties from presenting witnesses during trial if they were not included in the pre-trial submissions.

“So if before we were trying to limit corroborative witnesses and select only the most important ones, we wanted to make sure that all testimonies will be presented in court, and that is why we considered other witnesses whose testimonies will likewise be significant,” she said.