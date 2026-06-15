Gregorio salutes Patafa hosting

“Patafa has a very good, well-defined grassroots and talent identification program,” Gregorio added.

The annual ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships, also known as the National Open, serves as the country’s premier track and field competition, designed to sharpen elite athletes while providing a platform for youth and grassroots talents to rise.

This year’s edition co-presented by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and New Clark City, drew 1,015 athletes, including 95 competitors from nine other countries — the United States, Canada, Samoa, Korea, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei.

The meet expanded its reach by adding an Under-20 category alongside the Under-18 and Open/Elite divisions, a move Gregorio hailed as “a bold investment in the future of our young athletes.”

“We wanted to give more opportunities for youth athletes to compete at a high level. The Under-20 bracket ensures continuity in development and prepares them for the international stage,” said Patafa president Terry Capistrano.

Beyond the competition, Gregorio and Capistrano met with Korea Junior Athletics Federation (KJAF) President Park Hyun Chun at a dinner hosted at Royce Hotel.

Capistrano informed the PSC chief of a verbal agreement for a dual program between Patafa and KJAF, including an open invitation for Filipino athletes to train at Yecheon’s premier facilities in South Korea.

“This partnership with Korea is a game-changer. Our athletes will gain access to world-class training environments, and in return, we strengthen ties with one of Asia’s most dynamic athletics programs,” Capistrano said.

Patafa secretary general Jasper Tanhueco explained that the partnership is designed as an exchange program for student-athletes, where Patafa will send high school athletes to compete in Korea, and in return, Korean athletes will travel to the Philippines to take part in local competitions.

“This initiative aims to elevate the level of competition, foster international friendships and cultural exchange, and provide our youth athletes with valuable competitive experience and exposure,” said Tanhueco.