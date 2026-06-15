Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Love is like a strong foundation; make sure it is built on trust and respect.

Health: Make sure to get enough sleep to maintain your energy.

Career: Hard work and perseverance will lead to the right opportunities.

Wealth: Be careful with financial decisions and avoid sudden expenses.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: A strong partnership is built on trust, shared goals, and open communication.