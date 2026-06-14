PNP chief orders nationwide water conservation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered all units nationwide to immediately strengthen water conservation efforts and prepare emergency deployment assets to assist communities facing severe shortages during the dry season.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the directive following a water conservation advisory from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

"I have directed all police units to strictly implement water conservation measures, including the immediate repair of leaks, responsible use of water in camps and stations, and the adoption of water-saving practices in daily operations," Nartatez said.

"We want to ensure that every police facility contributes to the national effort," he added.

Beyond cutting consumption within their own facilities, police units have been instructed to coordinate with local government officials to support civilian water distribution if localized rationing begins.

Internal logistics assessments and utility pipeline audits are already underway at national headquarters in Camp Crame and various regional stations to eliminate structural waste and ease the load on municipal grids.

State meteorologists previously warned that the current climatic pattern could prolong high-heat indices across the country.