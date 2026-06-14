Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Manila Cathedral

Catholic devotees line up before the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on 14 June 2026. The replica, sent to the Philippines from Mexico, will remain at the cathedral until 18 June before traveling to churches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao until December 2026.

Catholic devotees line up before the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on 14 June 2026. The replica, sent to the Philippines from Mexico, will remain at the cathedral until 18 June before traveling to churches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao until December 2026.











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