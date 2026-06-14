Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There are feelings being kept from you. Maybe it is time to face this.

Health: Avoid mud and floods, there is a risk of leptospirosis.

Career: An important email will arrive, read it carefully.

Wealth: There is extra income from extra effort at work.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for focus and to avoid stress.