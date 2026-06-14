Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There are feelings being kept from you. Maybe it is time to face this.
Health: Avoid mud and floods, there is a risk of leptospirosis.
Career: An important email will arrive, read it carefully.
Wealth: There is extra income from extra effort at work.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for focus and to avoid stress.
OX
Love: You have a partner who seems to need reassurance, give them time.
Health: Avoid street food especially when it keeps raining, it may harm your stomach.
Career: Your organized work will be noticed.
Wealth: There is luck in online selling or at the market.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 6
Advice: For discipline in handling money, use a tiger eye bracelet. Get Feng Shui advice for the kitchen and bathroom for safe energy this rainy season.
TIGER
Love: Be careful with your words, your partner is sensitive right now.
Health: Keep your feet dry to avoid fungal infection from wet conditions.
Career: You will complete the task despite the rain, thanks to hard work and patience.
Wealth: Do not buy expensive things for now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Use an aventurine bracelet for career flow. Have your basement or entrance area checked to prevent stagnant energy.
RABBIT
Love: Conversations with your partner go well, keep being honest.
Health: Take vitamin C and boost immunity against the flu.
Career: Someone unexpected will help you.
Wealth: If you save now, you will have more room in the coming days.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: For love stability and peace, use a rose quartz bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: There is a misunderstanding, simple affection will help fix it.
Health: Wash your hands often to avoid sickness from the rain.
Career: Do not be afraid to try something new, there is a blessing waiting at the end.
Wealth: Be careful with collections, make sure there is a receipt or agreement.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: For recognition and rewards, wear a pyrite bracelet. Have the south wall Feng Shui checked if you want your product to stand out.
SNAKE
Love: There is a misunderstanding, simple affection will help fix it.
Health: Wash your hands often to avoid sickness from the rain.
Career: Do not be afraid to try something new, there is a blessing waiting at the end.
Wealth: Be careful with collections, make sure there is a receipt or agreement.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: For recognition and rewards, wear a pyrite bracelet. Have the south wall Feng Shui checked if you want your product to stand out.
HORSE
Love: Give your partner a simple surprise, they need a bit of joy.
Health: Avoid drying your hair in cold air, you might catch a cold.
Career: Your leadership skills will be noticed in an emergency meeting.
Wealth: There is an obligation to pay, plan your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: For bright energy during gloomy weather, wear a citrine bracelet. Get a consult for proper lighting placement in the living room for lively chi.
GOAT
Love: Do not bring family problems into conversations with your partner.
Health: Drink hot tea or ginger tea if you have a stuffy nose.
Career: You will resolve a project delay.
Wealth: You might save money on groceries now.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for intuition and protection. Have the bathroom position checked, wrong placement can cause draining energy.
MONKEY
Love: There is an online spark but make sure the person is real.
Health: Bring an umbrella and cover up from the rain to avoid colds.
Career: You will get a new assignment that suits your creative side.
Wealth: It is a good time to plan business ideas.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: For energy and motivation even during rainy days, wear a red jasper bracelet. Get a home energy reset to reactivate the house chi.
ROOSTER
Love: Arguments will be short if there is open communication.
Health: Avoid mud and getting wet, change clothes immediately if soaked.
Career: You have an extra load now but you can handle it.
Wealth: Money will come from a past project.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Use a blue agate bracelet for focus and peace. Check if your home’s northwest area is free of clutter, helpful energy passes through here.
DOG
Love: Your partner will be extra sweet this rainy season, enjoy it.
Health: Prepare an emergency kit at home with flashlight, medicine, and water.
Career: A boss will help you with your work problem.
Wealth: It is a good day to ask for payment follow-up.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for everyday luck.
PIG
Love: You will feel comfort from someone you have known for a long time.
Health: Prepare medicine for coughs and colds, you might get caught in the rain.
Career: Help your teammate who is struggling now, one day they will help you, too.
Wealth: Extra money will come unexpectedly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Use a silver hematite bracelet for defensive energy. Your bathroom and front door should not face each other.