U.S. downs Iran drones as both insist deal closer

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the region, posted on X that Iran had “launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

“US forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded,” it said.

CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime trade route for oil and gas from the Gulf — “remains open for transit,” despite an Iranian-enforced blockade since the start of the war.

Disagreements between the two sides have persisted, with Iranian state media publishing a breakdown of what was purportedly on the table that was at odds with Washington’s account.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, wrote in a social media post, referring to the Pakistani capital that hosted previous US-Iran talks.

Trump — who on Friday morning accused the Iranians of negotiating in bad faith and misrepresenting the terms that had been agreed — posted a screenshot of Araghchi’s message on his own feed just hours later.

But state broadcaster IRIB reported Araghchi as saying that until a complete agreement was reached on all issues, “it cannot be said with certainty that an understanding has been achieved with the United States.”

Araghchi provided some details on the agreement in an interview with state television, saying it calls for the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports and unspecified changes to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said the only way to deal with the country’s enriched uranium — which Washington alleges is part of a nuclear weapons program — “is to dilute it inside Iran.”

‘Not 100 percent’

Disputing Trump’s “bad faith” accusation, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said an agreement had now been reached with Washington “on most points.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been a key mediator since the initial talks, confirmed that “a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached.”

“Peace has never been as close as it is now,” Sharif said, while acknowledging “incessant misinformation” surrounding the deal.

A senior US official also voiced optimism that the parties would be “signing this agreement over the next few days.”

“If I were to give you a confidence that we were going to be signing this agreement, I maybe would have said 75 percent this morning, it’s probably more like 80 to 85 percent now, but it’s not 100 percent,” the official told reporters in a call.