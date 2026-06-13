Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There will be a sudden meeting that will make your heart flutter. Keep your heart open.
Health: Do not let your body get cold; bring a jacket when going out.
Career: Praise will come from your boss; use it for your next career step.
Wealth: A small capital can multiply your income.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a silver obsidian bracelet for protection and mental strength.
OX
Love: You will start again. Use the lessons from the past.
Health: You may feel tired, get some rest and avoid too much heat.
Career: A new chance will bring you closer to your desired position.
Wealth: It is a good day to sell or pay debts.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: For inner peace and emotional balance, use a lapis lazuli bracelet.
TIGER
Love: Do not be afraid to love again. The past is a lesson, not a hindrance.
Health: Relax through music or a nature walk.
Career: Your skill in crisis management will be noticed.
Wealth: Do not miss discounts on important items.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for prosperity and career growth.
RABBIT
Love: Your partner’s intentions are clear. Do not overthink.
Health: Maintain proper posture at work.
Career: A new assignment will lead to a promotion.
Wealth: Hard work comes with rewards.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Use a rose quartz bracelet for harmonious relationships.
DRAGON
Love: A message from an old acquaintance will make you smile.
Health: Drink water with lemon for detox.
Career: Use your creativity to solve an issue.
Wealth: There is luck in buying secondhand items.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 3
Advice: For a grounded mindset, wear a tiger eye bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: A simple gift or message from you will make your partner happy.
Health: Cut down on too much caffeine, as it might upset your stomach.
Career: You will receive unexpected support from a coworker, be thankful.
Wealth: It is a good day to start tracking your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for mental clarity.
HORSE
Love: You do not need to force what is not ready. Just wait.
Health: Avoid cold and dust, as it might trigger allergies.
Career: Your extra effort now will have long-term rewards.
Wealth: Do not be tempted by quick money schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for luck in livelihood.
GOAT
Love: Accepting each other’s flaws is the key to real love.
Health: Pay attention to joint pain or arthritis.
Career: Someone will choose you for an important task.
Wealth: You have an idea that you should try for extra income.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for calm and inspired energy.
MONKEY
Love: Your crush might like you, too. Try to know them better.
Health: Eat more vegetables. Avoid instant food.
Career: You will meet a new mentor or coach in your field.
Wealth: You are lucky with sales and promos.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: For confidence and social charm, wear a red jasper bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: A gift or surprise from your loved one will come.
Health: Keep a regular sleep schedule.
Career: You can help junior staff a lot. Be a good role model.
Wealth: You will get a big discount, lucky for you today.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 2
Advice: Use a hematite bracelet to stabilize your work.
DOG
Love: Make time for a simple date or bonding event at home.
Health: Avoid stress, as it may cause headaches.
Career: A coworker will come to you for help and offer what you know.
Wealth: It is time to review your financial goals.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a jade or aventurine bracelet for money and success flow.
PIG
Love: Being truthful is more important than promises.
Health: Get checked if you have a toothache or headaches.
Career: You will resolve a long-pending task.
Wealth: Income is possible with simple buy and sell.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: For career power and income activation, wear a pyrite bracelet.