Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There will be a sudden meeting that will make your heart flutter. Keep your heart open.

Health: Do not let your body get cold; bring a jacket when going out.

Career: Praise will come from your boss; use it for your next career step.

Wealth: A small capital can multiply your income.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a silver obsidian bracelet for protection and mental strength.