(June 13 2026) Various group, from civil society organizations, advocates, faith-based groups, legal practitioners, academics, youth leaders, and democracy defenders hold a photo of Vice President Sara Duterte, during the launching of Bantay Impeachment, a citizen watch campaign aimed at promoting public vigilance, accountability, justice, and truth in relation to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against VP Sara, held at Claret School, Mahinhin St., UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City on Saturday June 13 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 13 2026) Various group, from civil society organizations, advocates, faith-based groups, legal practitioners, academics, youth leaders, and democracy defenders hold a photo of Vice President Sara Duterte, during the launching of Bantay Impeachment, a citizen watch campaign aimed at promoting public vigilance, accountability, justice, and truth in relation to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against VP Sara, held at Claret School, Mahinhin St., UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City on Saturday June 13 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR