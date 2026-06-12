Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You will have a joyful day with your loved one, so make the most of these moments.

Health: Do not ignore minor health concerns; address them right away.

Career: A new opportunity is coming, so stay open to change.

Wealth: Be more careful with spending to avoid budget issues.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 8