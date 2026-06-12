Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will have a joyful day with your loved one, so make the most of these moments.
Health: Do not ignore minor health concerns; address them right away.
Career: A new opportunity is coming, so stay open to change.
Wealth: Be more careful with spending to avoid budget issues.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest | Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red | Number: 8
OX
Love: A meaningful conversation will deepen your relationship.
Health: Take care of your body through regular exercise.
Career: Your hard work and dedication will be noticed by your superiors.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive purchases of things you do not need.
Lucky guide
Direction: North | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Blue | Number: 9
TIGER
Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings to the person you love.
Health: Make time for yourself to relax and avoid stress.
Career: A new challenge at work will bring out your strengths.
Wealth: An unexpected income may come your way, so use it wisely.
Lucky guide
Direction: East | Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink | Number: 1
RABBIT
Love: Being understanding toward your partner will strengthen your bond.
Health: Eat more fruits and vegetables to boost your immunity.
Career: Good news may come your way at work.
Wealth: It is a good day to start saving for a goal.
Lucky guide
Direction: South | Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Brown | Number: 5
DRAGON
Love: Be mindful of your words to avoid misunderstandings.
Health: Maintain a balanced lifestyle for better well-being.
Career: A new project may serve as a stepping stone to success.
Wealth: Be wise in handling money to avoid losses.
Lucky guide
Direction: West | Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange | Number: 4
SNAKE
Love: There may be misunderstandings, but open communication will resolve them.
Health: Pay attention to your mental health, not just your physical well-being.
Career: Smart decision-making will lead to positive outcomes.
Wealth: It is a good day to consider investing.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green | Number: 7
HORSE
Love: A new connection may bring inspiration into your life.
Health: Relax and avoid overexertion to keep your immune system strong.
Career: Stay determined.
Wealth: A small gain may come your way.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest | Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow | Number: 2
GOAT
Love: Your day will be happier if you are more open with your partner.
Health: Do not forget to drink enough water to prevent dehydration.
Career: Your efforts at work will bring positive results.
Wealth: It is a good day to explore more effective ways to save money.
Lucky guide
Direction: North | Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Grey | Number: 3
MONKEY
Love: A sweet surprise may lift your partner’s mood.
Health: Be more mindful of what you eat to avoid indigestion.
Career: Avoid carelessness at work to prevent problems.
Wealth: Do not lend money unless you are certain it will be repaid soon.
Lucky guide
Direction: East | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White | Number: 6
ROOSTER
Love: A romantic gesture will bring joy to your partner.
Health: Make time for light exercise to stay active.
Career: It is a great day to showcase your abilities at work.
Wealth: Do not be afraid to invest as long as you are well-informed.
Lucky guide
Direction: South | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Gold | Number: 8
DOG
Love: Do not let your relationship grow distant. Make an effort to keep the spark alive.
Health: Be careful of accidents, especially when walking or driving.
Career: Being a team player will bring positive outcomes.
Wealth: It is a good day to plan a new source of income.
Lucky guide
Direction: West | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Silver | Number: 5
PIG
Love: Simple moments together are enough to strengthen your relationship.
Health: Take time for nature walks to relax.
Career: Your hard work and dedication will bring good results.
Wealth: Be careful with overspending. It is better to save for now.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Purple | Number: 9