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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (13 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will have a joyful day with your loved one, so make the most of these moments.

Health: Do not ignore minor health concerns; address them right away.

Career: A new opportunity is coming, so stay open to change.

Wealth: Be more careful with spending to avoid budget issues.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 8

OX

Love: A meaningful conversation will deepen your relationship.

Health: Take care of your body through regular exercise.

Career: Your hard work and dedication will be noticed by your superiors.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive purchases of things you do not need.

Lucky guide

Direction: North | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Blue | Number: 9

TIGER

Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings to the person you love.

Health: Make time for yourself to relax and avoid stress.

Career: A new challenge at work will bring out your strengths.

Wealth: An unexpected income may come your way, so use it wisely.

Lucky guide

Direction: East | Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink | Number: 1

RABBIT

Love: Being understanding toward your partner will strengthen your bond.

Health: Eat more fruits and vegetables to boost your immunity.

Career: Good news may come your way at work.

Wealth: It is a good day to start saving for a goal.

Lucky guide

Direction: South | Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Brown | Number: 5

DRAGON

Love: Be mindful of your words to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Maintain a balanced lifestyle for better well-being.

Career: A new project may serve as a stepping stone to success.

Wealth: Be wise in handling money to avoid losses.

Lucky guide

Direction: West | Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange | Number: 4

SNAKE

Love: There may be misunderstandings, but open communication will resolve them.

Health: Pay attention to your mental health, not just your physical well-being.

Career: Smart decision-making will lead to positive outcomes.

Wealth: It is a good day to consider investing.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green | Number: 7

HORSE

Love: A new connection may bring inspiration into your life.

Health: Relax and avoid overexertion to keep your immune system strong.

Career: Stay determined.

Wealth: A small gain may come your way.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest | Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow | Number: 2

GOAT

Love: Your day will be happier if you are more open with your partner.

Health: Do not forget to drink enough water to prevent dehydration.

Career: Your efforts at work will bring positive results.

Wealth: It is a good day to explore more effective ways to save money.

Lucky guide

Direction: North | Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Grey | Number: 3

MONKEY

Love: A sweet surprise may lift your partner’s mood.

Health: Be more mindful of what you eat to avoid indigestion.

Career: Avoid carelessness at work to prevent problems.

Wealth: Do not lend money unless you are certain it will be repaid soon.

Lucky guide

Direction: East | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White | Number: 6

ROOSTER

Love: A romantic gesture will bring joy to your partner.

Health: Make time for light exercise to stay active.

Career: It is a great day to showcase your abilities at work.

Wealth: Do not be afraid to invest as long as you are well-informed.

Lucky guide

Direction: South | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Gold | Number: 8

DOG

Love: Do not let your relationship grow distant. Make an effort to keep the spark alive.

Health: Be careful of accidents, especially when walking or driving.

Career: Being a team player will bring positive outcomes.

Wealth: It is a good day to plan a new source of income.

Lucky guide

Direction: West | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Silver | Number: 5

PIG

Love: Simple moments together are enough to strengthen your relationship.

Health: Take time for nature walks to relax.

Career: Your hard work and dedication will bring good results.

Wealth: Be careful with overspending. It is better to save for now.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Purple | Number: 9

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