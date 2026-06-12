Can SpaceX justify its $1.77-T price tag?

SpaceX is heading into one of the biggest initial public offerings in history with a $1.77-trillion valuation, but some investors and analysts are questioning whether Elon Musk’s latest venture can live up to its ambitious promises.

Critics point to the company’s $4.3-billion first-quarter loss, modest $4.7 billion in revenue and aggressive projections that include trillion-dollar market opportunities tied to space-based artificial intelligence data centers and lunar factories. Short seller Jim Chanos, investor Michael Burry and SpaceX shareholder Ross Gerber have all warned that the valuation appears disconnected from the company’s current financial performance, with Morningstar estimating its fair value at around $780 billion.