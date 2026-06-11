Taiwanese get back at Alas

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — Alas Pilipinas’ back-to-back podium finish streak ended at the hands of the team it eliminated in the semifinal last year.
Chinese Taipei exacted revenge over the Filipinas, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10, to book a semis berth in the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup on Thursday here at the Candon City Arena.
The Taiwanese shattered Alas’ last hope to advance into the next round with a quick volleyball clinic for a 4-0 win-loss record in Pool A and second straight Final Four appearance.
An overmatched Alas side, which won bronze in 2024 before a historic silver medal finish the following year, finished the pool stage with back-to-back losses, for a disappointing 2-3 record that relegated the host to the classification round.
“Our limited preparation played a big factor (in this result),” said interim coach Shaq delos Santos, who cited that the late formation of the squad after the core of last year’s runner-up begged off due to various reasons affected team chemistry.
“We really need more time for this. But we also need to accept that this would happen. We hope we can be better,” he added.
No Alas player reached double-digit scoring with Alyssa Solomon finishing with just six points. Ces Molina and Nina Ytang were limited to three points each while skipper Alyssa Valdez, Thea Gagate and Ara Galang combined for only six markers.
“Coach Shaq is right, we really need preparation most especially against a veteran team (like Chinese Taipei). And us also as veterans need quality time together as a team. Hopefully, the younger player will gain a lot of experience here,” Valdez said.
Alas will have to wait for Australia’s (2-1) final standing to determine if it will play in the battle for seventh or the battle for fifth on Saturday.
Wan-Yu Hsu led the Taiwanese with 14 points on 13 attacks and an ace, Yi-Chi Chang had 13 markers while Ciao-en Chen scored 12.
Chinese Taipei will face South Korea to close Pool A on Friday.
In Pool B, four-peat-seeking Vietnam and Kazakhstan have locked in their places in the semifinal round ahead of their clash on the final day of pool play.
Thi Thanh Thuy Tran displayed another stellar performance in leading Vietnam to walk in the park victory over Iran, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25, for a perfect 4-0 record.
Tran scored 21 on 19 attacks and two blocks while Thi Bich Thuy Tran delivered 12 markers on nine attacks and three blocks for the red-hot Vietnamese.
Kazakhstan also made it four wins in as many matches with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 rout of Lebanon.
Ekaterina Mikhailova had 14 points, while Dinara Razakberlina added 10 for Kazakhstan, which placed second in pool play behind the Philippines before winding up in fourth place overall in last year’s edition.
Kazakhstan and Vietnam dispute the top spot in Pool B on Friday in the tournament, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World and Candon City, headed by Mayor Eric Singson.
Indonesia has a 2-2 record in third spot and is out of the semis race.
Iran dropped to a 1-3 mark while Lebanon absorbed its fourth loss in as many games.