Taiwanese get back at Alas

“Our limited preparation played a big factor (in this result),” said interim coach Shaq delos Santos, who cited that the late formation of the squad after the core of last year’s runner-up begged off due to various reasons affected team chemistry.

“We really need more time for this. But we also need to accept that this would happen. We hope we can be better,” he added.

No Alas player reached double-digit scoring with Alyssa Solomon finishing with just six points. Ces Molina and Nina Ytang were limited to three points each while skipper Alyssa Valdez, Thea Gagate and Ara Galang combined for only six markers.

“Coach Shaq is right, we really need preparation most especially against a veteran team (like Chinese Taipei). And us also as veterans need quality time together as a team. Hopefully, the younger player will gain a lot of experience here,” Valdez said.

Alas will have to wait for Australia’s (2-1) final standing to determine if it will play in the battle for seventh or the battle for fifth on Saturday.

Wan-Yu Hsu led the Taiwanese with 14 points on 13 attacks and an ace, Yi-Chi Chang had 13 markers while Ciao-en Chen scored 12.

Chinese Taipei will face South Korea to close Pool A on Friday.

In Pool B, four-peat-seeking Vietnam and Kazakhstan have locked in their places in the semifinal round ahead of their clash on the final day of pool play.

Thi Thanh Thuy Tran displayed another stellar performance in leading Vietnam to walk in the park victory over Iran, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25, for a perfect 4-0 record.