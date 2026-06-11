Strike cuts nuclear plant’s power

VIENNA, Austria (AFP) — An overnight strike has cut off external electricity supply to the Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.

No release of radioactivity was detected and radiation levels remained normal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

The plant “is currently relying on emergency diesel generators to power the cooling of its six shut-down reactors and maintain other essential nuclear safety functions,” it said.