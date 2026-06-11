Stocks down 0.62%, peso up P61.34 at Thursday midday

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) traded lower at midday Thursday, falling 37.06 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,904.30 as investors locked in gains following the market’s recent advance, while the peso continued to strengthen to an AM weighted average of P61.34, up from yesterday's P61.39 close.

Market breadth remained negative, with 105 decliners against 51 advancers, while value turnover reached P3.53 billion by noon.

Selling pressure was concentrated in interest rate-sensitive sectors, with Property declining 1.13 percent and Financials falling 1.12 percent. Among major index stocks, Ayala Land dropped 3.18 percent to P12.78, BDO Unibank fell 2.40 percent to P117.70, Metropolitan Bank declined 1.41 percent to P63.10, and Synergy Grid slipped 2.48 percent to P29.45.