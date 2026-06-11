SNAP expands watershed protection efforts

Watershed rehabilitation and forest conservation programs have enabled SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) to plant nearly half a million trees and restore hundreds of hectares of forestland, as the renewable energy firm intensified its environmental initiatives in line with World Environment Day.

The company said it has planted 487,775 seedlings across 408.34 hectares of watershed areas from 2008 to 2025, achieving an average survival rate of 91 percent. The effort forms part of its long-term strategy to strengthen biodiversity, improve watershed health and support the sustainability of hydroelectric power generation.

Among its flagship programs is the Partnership in Uplifting Upland Natural Resources Livelihoods and Assets (PUNLA), which focuses on watershed management in Ifugao. The initiative supports reforestation, enrichment planting and the restoration of the Ifugao Rice Terraces while providing livelihood opportunities to local communities.