(June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor











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(June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor (June 11 2026) Philippine Flag waving, while the construction workers busy working at the top of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, ahead of the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. Photo/Analy Labor