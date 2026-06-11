Gilas Youth smash Singapore

Gilas Pilipinas Youth picked up its second straight win after a 110-50 demolition of Singapore in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers at the Chankapoh Gym in Krabi, Thailand, on Thursday.

Prince Cariño exploded for 21 points as Gilas Youth remain undefeated and kept their sights trained on a slot in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in August in Ahmedabad, India.

Three free throws from Joaquin Tovera with 3:58 left in the first quarter sparked a 12-0 run and turned a 13-10 lead to a 25-10 advantage.