Gilas Youth smash Singapore

Gilas Pilipinas Youth picked up its second straight win after a 110-50 demolition of Singapore in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers at the Chankapoh Gym in Krabi, Thailand, on Thursday.
Prince Cariño exploded for 21 points as Gilas Youth remain undefeated and kept their sights trained on a slot in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in August in Ahmedabad, India.
Three free throws from Joaquin Tovera with 3:58 left in the first quarter sparked a 12-0 run and turned a 13-10 lead to a 25-10 advantage.
The Philippines dominated the rebounding department with 56 boards compared to the Singaporeans’ 28.
Patrick Pasinos’ layup with 6:48 left in the fourth quarter wrapped it all up, 98-37.
Tovera scored 17 points and seven assists for Gilas Youth while Pasinos had 13 points to his name.
Shabbir Ahmad Bin Shajan scored 14 points, emerging as the lone Singaporean to reach double digits.
Up next for the Philippines will be Thailand on Friday at 6 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.