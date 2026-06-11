Gatchalian bloc courts more senate defectors

Senator Erwin Tulfo revealed Thursday that members of the Gatchalian-led bloc were actively courting some of their colleagues in the Cayetano faction to finally put an end to the persistent leadership dispute in the upper chamber.

Tulfo stopped short of disclosing the names of the recruiters, although he gave a hint when he said they were “senior members of the majority.”

“Like Senator Chiz (Escudero), his friends in the majority convinced him. That’s why he switched [sides],” Tulfo said in a radio interview.

“That’s normal. Now I heard they’re convincing one or two more in the minority to cross over,” he added.

Several senators in the Gatchalian-led bloc have made similar claims but did not disclose who the potential defectors were.