DepEd urged: Demolish unsafe school buildings

For ACT, the figures highlight the vulnerability of school infrastructure nationwide and the risks facing millions of learners and education workers.

“The destruction witnessed in Mindanao should serve as a wake-up call. When a single earthquake can render more than 8,000 classrooms and facilities unsafe, it becomes painfully clear that many schools are one disaster away from catastrophe,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said in a statement.

Safety hazards

The group urged DepEd to identify and immediately remove structures that have long been declared unsafe, warning that these continue to endanger students, teachers and non-teaching personnel.

ACT also pressed the agency to undertake a nationwide assessment of school buildings to determine which facilities require urgent repair, retrofitting, strengthening, reconstruction, or replacement.

Citing data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), ACT said that 51,222 classrooms, at least 50 years old, are scheduled for condemnation by 2028. The group also pointed to 2,335 classrooms previously destroyed by earthquakes, typhoons and other calamities.

Bernardo said the country’s classroom backlog and recurring damage from natural disasters have left many schools operating under unsafe conditions.

The group likewise questioned the quality of some school infrastructure projects, citing previous DepEd findings that more than 1,000 school buildings constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways were reportedly turned over but remain unfinished, unusable, or non-operational.

“This is deeply alarming. At a time when public schools are suffering from severe classroom shortages, the existence of unfinished and unusable school buildings points to systemic failures in planning, implementation, and accountability,” Bernardo said.

She added that authorities should expand infrastructure audits to determine whether school buildings occupied by students and teachers comply with safety standards and have not been compromised by corruption or substandard construction.