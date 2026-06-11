SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (12 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your relationship will grow sweeter if you show your appreciation for your partner.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat, especially spicy and fatty foods.

Career: An opportunity may arise. Think it through carefully before making a decision.

Wealth: It is time to consider an investment you have long been planning.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Focus on opportunities that encourage growth and stability. Careful planning and discipline can help improve your financial outlook.

OX

Love: A deeper understanding will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Make time for exercise to maintain your energy.

Career: Your hard work and perseverance will be noticed by superiors.

Wealth: Be more mindful of your spending and avoid impulsive purchases.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 7

Advice: Stability comes from strong foundations. Review long-term plans and ensure your goals align with your values and priorities.

TIGER

Love: Do not be afraid of commitment. Life is better when shared.

Health: Manage stress and give yourself time to rest.

Career: A new project may lead to a promotion.

Wealth: Be wise in handling money to avoid debt.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Strengthen important relationships through trust, honesty, and consistent effort.

RABBIT

Love: Do not be afraid to express your true feelings.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid staying up too late.

Career: It is a good day to seek advice from a mentor.

Wealth: Avoid being careless with your financial responsibilities.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Choose tools, habits and routines that support your goals and help keep you motivated.

DRAGON

Love: An unexpected moment may bring excitement today.

Health: Limit prolonged gadget use to avoid eye strain.

Career: Your creativity will shine in a new project.

Wealth: Be cautious of scams or misleading investment offers.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Careful planning can make important milestones and future journeys more meaningful and rewarding.

SNAKE

Love: Be open to compromise to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your energy.

Career: Be cautious of people who may damage your reputation at work.

Wealth: It is time to begin working toward a long-term financial goal.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Patience, communication, and mutual respect remain the strongest foundations of any relationship.

HORSE

Love: A romantic moment will bring joy to your day.

Health: Take extra care of your body, especially if you are not feeling well.

Career: A sudden change at work may happen. Stay flexible.

Wealth: Avoid rushing financial decisions. Think them through carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Growth often comes from preparation. Take time to plan carefully before making major commitments.

GOAT

Love: It is a great day for romantic bonding. Make the most of it.

Health: Do some stretching exercises to avoid body strain.

Career: Good news may arrive regarding your work.

Wealth: Review your expenses and make necessary adjustments.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Small financial adjustments today can contribute to greater stability in the future.

MONKEY

Love: Being attentive to your partner will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Avoid too much caffeine as it may affect your sleep.

Career: Your leadership skills will be recognized in a group project.

Wealth: Be careful not to overspend on unnecessary things.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Protect your peace of mind by setting healthy boundaries and focusing on what truly matters.

ROOSTER

Love: Honesty with your partner will deepen your relationship.

Health: Take time to rest and avoid overexertion to keep your immune system strong.

Career: Stay diligent as rewards for your efforts are approaching.

Wealth: Investing in yourself is one of the best decisions you can make today.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Continuous learning and self-improvement can create new opportunities for growth and success.

DOG

Love: There is a chance you will meet someone new who brings happiness.

Health: Spend time in nature to refresh your mind.

Career: Avoid losing your temper at work as it may affect your performance.

Wealth: Be more careful with money and avoid lending too much.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Positive relationships and supportive connections can open doors to new opportunities.

PIG

Love: Do not be afraid to express your true feelings to your partner.

Health: Relax and avoid dwelling on negative thoughts to reduce stress.

Career: Being a team player will bring positive results at work.

Wealth: It is a good day to start a small business or sideline.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Understanding yourself and your relationships better can help you make wiser decisions about the future.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph