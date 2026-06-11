Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your relationship will grow sweeter if you show your appreciation for your partner.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat, especially spicy and fatty foods.

Career: An opportunity may arise. Think it through carefully before making a decision.

Wealth: It is time to consider an investment you have long been planning.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Focus on opportunities that encourage growth and stability. Careful planning and discipline can help improve your financial outlook.