Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your relationship will grow sweeter if you show your appreciation for your partner.
Health: Be mindful of what you eat, especially spicy and fatty foods.
Career: An opportunity may arise. Think it through carefully before making a decision.
Wealth: It is time to consider an investment you have long been planning.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Focus on opportunities that encourage growth and stability. Careful planning and discipline can help improve your financial outlook.
OX
Love: A deeper understanding will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Make time for exercise to maintain your energy.
Career: Your hard work and perseverance will be noticed by superiors.
Wealth: Be more mindful of your spending and avoid impulsive purchases.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 7
Advice: Stability comes from strong foundations. Review long-term plans and ensure your goals align with your values and priorities.
TIGER
Love: Do not be afraid of commitment. Life is better when shared.
Health: Manage stress and give yourself time to rest.
Career: A new project may lead to a promotion.
Wealth: Be wise in handling money to avoid debt.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Strengthen important relationships through trust, honesty, and consistent effort.
RABBIT
Love: Do not be afraid to express your true feelings.
Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid staying up too late.
Career: It is a good day to seek advice from a mentor.
Wealth: Avoid being careless with your financial responsibilities.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Choose tools, habits and routines that support your goals and help keep you motivated.
DRAGON
Love: An unexpected moment may bring excitement today.
Health: Limit prolonged gadget use to avoid eye strain.
Career: Your creativity will shine in a new project.
Wealth: Be cautious of scams or misleading investment offers.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Careful planning can make important milestones and future journeys more meaningful and rewarding.
SNAKE
Love: Be open to compromise to avoid misunderstandings.
Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your energy.
Career: Be cautious of people who may damage your reputation at work.
Wealth: It is time to begin working toward a long-term financial goal.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Patience, communication, and mutual respect remain the strongest foundations of any relationship.
HORSE
Love: A romantic moment will bring joy to your day.
Health: Take extra care of your body, especially if you are not feeling well.
Career: A sudden change at work may happen. Stay flexible.
Wealth: Avoid rushing financial decisions. Think them through carefully.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Growth often comes from preparation. Take time to plan carefully before making major commitments.
GOAT
Love: It is a great day for romantic bonding. Make the most of it.
Health: Do some stretching exercises to avoid body strain.
Career: Good news may arrive regarding your work.
Wealth: Review your expenses and make necessary adjustments.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Small financial adjustments today can contribute to greater stability in the future.
MONKEY
Love: Being attentive to your partner will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Avoid too much caffeine as it may affect your sleep.
Career: Your leadership skills will be recognized in a group project.
Wealth: Be careful not to overspend on unnecessary things.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Protect your peace of mind by setting healthy boundaries and focusing on what truly matters.
ROOSTER
Love: Honesty with your partner will deepen your relationship.
Health: Take time to rest and avoid overexertion to keep your immune system strong.
Career: Stay diligent as rewards for your efforts are approaching.
Wealth: Investing in yourself is one of the best decisions you can make today.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Continuous learning and self-improvement can create new opportunities for growth and success.
DOG
Love: There is a chance you will meet someone new who brings happiness.
Health: Spend time in nature to refresh your mind.
Career: Avoid losing your temper at work as it may affect your performance.
Wealth: Be more careful with money and avoid lending too much.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Positive relationships and supportive connections can open doors to new opportunities.
PIG
Love: Do not be afraid to express your true feelings to your partner.
Health: Relax and avoid dwelling on negative thoughts to reduce stress.
Career: Being a team player will bring positive results at work.
Wealth: It is a good day to start a small business or sideline.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Understanding yourself and your relationships better can help you make wiser decisions about the future.