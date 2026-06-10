Mindanao quake leaves P50-M damage at Sarangani shipyard

The assessment was made following an ocular inspection conducted on 10 June 2026 as part of the PCG's continuing post-earthquake evaluation operations.

According to the PCG, the shipyard's slipway facility sustained significant structural damage, accounting for the estimated P50 million in losses. The slipway is a critical ramp used to move vessels into and out of the water for construction, repair and maintenance.

Despite the damage, authorities reported that no casualties or injuries were recorded among the shipyard's personnel.

The PCG said it continues to coordinate with concerned stakeholders and monitor the situation under its iCARE campaign to support ongoing assessment and recovery efforts in affected communities.

Gensan Shipyard & Machine Works Inc., operating under the RD Corporation group, is the largest shipyard facility in Sarangani Province. Established in 1999, it specializes in commercial shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime maintenance, serving domestic fleets as well as international clients from Taiwan, South Korea, Papua New Guinea and China.