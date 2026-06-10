Sadly, there is a concerning trend of news reporters increasingly integrating their biases into their stories. In journalism, the practice is called editorializing.

When I was a young journalism instructor, I always emphasized to my students an important principle of journalism: the need to convey facts impartially. A news writer must remain detached from the story to ensure objectivity, accuracy and credibility, preventing their personal biases from shaping the narrative.

Editorializing can be covert. A subtle manipulation can be seen in opinions buried in the choice of language and sources, and the framing of stories. A reporter can also skew the narrative to a particular direction by highlighting certain statistics while downplaying others, intentionally or unintentionally.

The same is true when using charged or descriptive language that evokes emotion, rather than neutral language which signals a lack of objectivity. Failing to present multiple viewpoints fairly or giving more weight to one side of an argument can lead to the same outcome.

One risk of editorializing is that it can mislead audiences. When reporters insert their personal opinions into a news story, they distort the information they are conveying rather than remaining emotionally detached. This is where a good desk editor should step in to correct any emotional biases that may be developing in the narrative.

I remember the advice of heavyweight editors when I was a young reporter for the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Editors like Luis Beltran, Letty Jimenez-Magsanoc, Angel Sambo, Roy Acosta and Abelardo Ulanday helped me avoid editorializing in my submissions. Their wisdom and editorial excellence had a lasting impact on my writing and significantly contributed to where I am today as a journalist.

Editorializing blurs the line between news and commentary, potentially overshadowing factual information. This can confuse the audience about what is factual information and what is a subjective viewpoint. Journalists should provide their readers with the tools to develop their own opinions, rather than imposing their views.

The beauty of digital technologies, including live streams and social media platforms, is that they can enhance news reporting by allowing audiences to experience events in real time, often even before official news updates are available. Immediacy is a powerful tool for debunking misinformation, reinforcing existing beliefs and underscoring the importance of careful reporting.

Personal perspectives can enrich discussions in columnist forums and opinion sections, but they have no place in news reporting. News consumers should always demand clarity and integrity from their news sources. We should be assured of being informed not just by headlines and sound bites, but by the whole, unvarnished truth.

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