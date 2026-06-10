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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (11 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Be careful with how your words may be interpreted, as misunderstandings could arise.

Health: Relax and avoid stress to keep your immune system strong.

Career: Being detail-oriented will help you avoid mistakes at work.

Wealth: Be wiser with spending and avoid excessive indulgence.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Wear the Eight Treasures Lucky Talisman when working or traveling for business to attract wealth. Consult a Feng Shui expert for guidance on removing blockages that may hinder your progress.

OX

Love: Your relationship will grow stronger if you remain open with each other.

Health: Avoid eating too many sweets to prevent health issues.

Career: Stay focused on your tasks and avoid unnecessary distractions.

Wealth: A good day to start a new savings goal.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: The Wu Lou is believed to help dispel negative energy associated with illness. If health concerns affect the entire household, it may be helpful to review your home environment and routines.

TIGER

Love: An unexpected message will bring you joy today.

Health: Do not neglect your well-being, especially if you feel something unusual.

Career: Stay hardworking as your reward is near.

Wealth: Be cautious with investment deals and study them carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Before making major decisions involving marriage, business, or career changes, take time to evaluate your plans carefully and seek reliable guidance.

RABBIT

Love: A long-lost friend may reconnect with you.

Health: Make time for yourself and do what brings you joy.

Career: Be prepared for a sudden change at work.

Wealth: A good day to organize your budget and plan your finances.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Careful planning before starting a new venture can help improve your chances of attracting opportunities and long-term prosperity.

DRAGON

Love: Be open to the possibility of a new romance or friendship.

Health: Maintain a balance between work and rest to avoid burnout.

Career: Perseverance will lead you to success.

Wealth: Investing in education or skills will open better opportunities.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Strive for balance in your surroundings and daily routine to create harmony and support your personal goals.

SNAKE

Love: Understanding your partner’s needs will lead to a healthier relationship.

Health: A good day to begin a healthier lifestyle.

Career: Being detail-oriented will help you avoid mistakes.

Wealth: Do not rush financial decisions; think them through carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Open communication and mutual understanding can help strengthen relationships and resolve ongoing concerns.

HORSE

Love: Spend time with your partner to maintain the sweetness of your bond.

Health: Make time for exercise to stay energized.

Career: A promising opportunity may come your way; do not miss it.

Wealth: Be mindful of impulsive spending.

Lucky guide

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Focus on improving the areas of your life that support your professional growth and long-term success.

GOAT

Love: A simple act of love can bring joy to your partner.

Health: Drink plenty of water and limit caffeine intake.

Career: Avoid being short-tempered at work to maintain good relationships.

Wealth: A good day to start a small business or sideline.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Exploring different forms of self-reflection may help you gain clarity about your goals and future plans.

MONKEY

Love: A simple act of love can bring joy to your partner.

Health: Drink plenty of water and limit caffeine intake.

Career: Avoid being short-tempered at work to maintain good relationships.

Wealth: A good day to start a small business or sideline.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Exploring different forms of self-reflection may help you gain clarity about your goals and future plans.

ROOSTER

Love: Be honest about your feelings to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Avoid staying up too late to keep your body strong.

Career: Good news related to your work may arrive.

Wealth: Do not rush financial decisions; plan them carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Symbols associated with harmony and partnership are often used to encourage stronger relationships and emotional balance.

DOG

Love: Being thoughtful will positively affect your relationship.

Health: Make time for meditation to keep your mind calm.

Career: Your efforts will lead to positive results.

Wealth: Do not miss opportunities to improve your financial standing.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Pay attention to your overall well-being and make adjustments that support a healthier lifestyle for yourself and your family.

PIG

Love: A romantic surprise may come your way today.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat and ensure it is clean and nutritious.

Career: Determination will bring more opportunities your way.

Wealth: Plan for the future; a good day to start saving.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Creating balance between activity and rest can help promote harmony, comfort, and overall well-being.

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