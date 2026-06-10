Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Be careful with how your words may be interpreted, as misunderstandings could arise.

Health: Relax and avoid stress to keep your immune system strong.

Career: Being detail-oriented will help you avoid mistakes at work.

Wealth: Be wiser with spending and avoid excessive indulgence.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Wear the Eight Treasures Lucky Talisman when working or traveling for business to attract wealth. Consult a Feng Shui expert for guidance on removing blockages that may hinder your progress.