Koreans put Alas on brink

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — Alas Pilipinas’ chances of advancing to the semifinal hit a snag in a costly straight sets loss to mighty South Korea, 16-25, 18-25, 22-25, in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup on Tuesday at the Candon City Arena here.

The Filipinas put up a gallant stand and even gave the unbeaten Koreans a scare late in the third set after taking a three-point lead, only to fizzle out in the end and fall to a precarious 2-2 win-loss record in Pool A.

South Korea won its third game in a row to tie Chinese Taipei, which defeated winless Uzbekistan, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19, earlier, at the top of the pool standings.