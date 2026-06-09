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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (10 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: An unexpected message from a loved one will come your way.

Health: Maintain proper sleep hours to keep your energy up.

Career: Be careful with decisions at work. Do not rush.

Wealth: Do not miss opportunities to save.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Focus on strengthening trust and communication in relationships. Taking time to understand yourself and others can help create deeper connections.

OX

Love: Spend time with family and loved ones. It will bring you joy.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet to stay healthy.

Career: An opportunity may come that could bring positive change.

Wealth: A good day to set financial goals for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Beige

Number: 5

Advice: Focus on your financial goals and surround yourself with reminders of prosperity, discipline, and abundance.

TIGER

Love: Avoid being hot-tempered with your partner to prevent conflict.

Health: Make time for exercise to keep your energy up.

Career: Hard work and determination will be rewarded.

Wealth: Do not rush into investments. Think carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Small improvements in your surroundings can support productivity, confidence, and success in achieving your goals.

RABBIT

Love: Someone from your past may reconnect with you. Be open to the possibility.

Health: Rest when needed. Do not push yourself too hard.

Career: Being a team player will bring positive results at work.

Wealth: A good day to review your expenses and savings.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Self-reflection and personal growth can help you gain deeper insight into your relationships and future direction.

DRAGON

Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings, especially when they matter.

Health: Avoid stress and remember to relax.

Career: Be cautious of gossip at work and remain professional.

Wealth: A good day to start a new financial plan.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Symbols of stability and perseverance can serve as reminders to stay focused on your long-term goals.

SNAKE

Love: Patience is key to a harmonious relationship.

Health: Avoid staying up too late to prevent illness.

Career: A sudden change may happen. Be ready and flexible.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying and plan your expenses.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Regularly review your living and working spaces to ensure they remain organized, comfortable, and supportive of your goals.

HORSE

Love: Be more open in communication to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Make sure to eat properly to stay strong.

Career: A new opportunity may change your career path.

Wealth: A promising investment opportunity may arise. Study it carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Clearing out unused items and refreshing your surroundings may help encourage positive momentum and renewed motivation.

GOAT

Love: Simple acts of care will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid too much caffeine.

Career: Attention to detail will help prevent mistakes.

Wealth: Plan for long-term financial stability.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: A well-maintained home environment can help promote balance, productivity, and a sense of well-being.

MONKEY

Love: Be mindful of your words to avoid hurting others.

Health: Avoid too much fast food and choose healthier options.

Career: Being innovative will open new opportunities.

Wealth: A good day to review your financial strategies.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Careful planning and proper timing can make major decisions more successful and rewarding.

ROOSTER

Love: A simple surprise can bring joy to your partner.

Health: Spend time in nature to refresh your mind.

Career: Hard work will lead to positive results.

Wealth: Do not be afraid to invest, but make sure your decisions are sound.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 3

Advice: Creating a harmonious home environment can support stronger relationships and a more positive outlook.

DOG

Love: Being honest about your feelings will bring peace to your relationship.

Health: Avoid overworking and make time to rest.

Career: A new project may come your way that can elevate your work.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Display symbols that inspire happiness, gratitude, and abundance to encourage a positive atmosphere.

PIG

Love: Appreciating the small things will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat and maintain a balanced diet.

Career: Responsibility will bring positive results at work.

Wealth: Set financial goals for a better future.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: Focus on creating a positive and peaceful environment that supports growth, balance, and new opportunities.

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