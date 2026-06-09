Biñan crushes Marikina, boosts MPBL drive

Resurgent Biñan Tatak Gel battered Marikina, 103-73, and sustained its climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.
Showing its firepower, Biñan led as far as 96-56 before cruising to its sixth straight win and a 9-3 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Carlo Lastimosa paced Biñan with 21 points and two rebounds in just 12:37 of action to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Nic Cabañero, with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Warren Bonifacio, with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
With Lastimosa sinking 3-of-4 triple tries, Bam Lopez making 1-of-1, Ronnie Alonte canning 1-of-2, and Ryan Sual hitting 1-of-2, Biñan drilled in nine of 20 from long distance for a high 45 percent conversion that eclipsed Marikina’s 4-of-20 for 20 percent.
The Marikina Shoemasters slid to 4-8 as only JR Alabanza, with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Ed Daquioag, with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals, struck back.