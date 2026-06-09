Biñan crushes Marikina, boosts MPBL drive

Resurgent Biñan Tatak Gel battered Marikina, 103-73, and sustained its climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Showing its firepower, Biñan led as far as 96-56 before cruising to its sixth straight win and a 9-3 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.