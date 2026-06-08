When giants disagree: Legal certainty limits amid Senate impasse

The current Senate impasse is a perfect example.

At first glance, the issue appears simple. The Constitution provides that a majority of each House constitutes a quorum to do business. In a Senate composed of twenty-four members, that means thirteen senators are ordinarily required to transact business.

If one senator is unavailable and another is incarcerated, but neither seat has been legally vacated, the Senate still consists of 24 members. The constitutional quorum remains 13 as well as the provisions of Senate rules.

From this perspective, the Gatchalian wing cannot constitute a quorum. Without a quorum, they cannot ordinarily elect officers, reorganize committees, remove chairpersons, or conduct substantive legislative business. The constitutional text appears straightforward.

Yet the controversy does not end there.

Supporters of the Gatchalian wing argue that the dispute cannot be reduced to arithmetic alone. They contend that the Senate leadership failed to conduct scheduled sessions, deprived members of proper notice, and effectively prevented the chamber from performing its constitutional functions. In their view, the issue is not merely about numbers but about institutional paralysis.

Their argument is that legislative bodies cannot be held hostage by leaders who refuse to convene them. If a majority of active senators loses confidence in the existing leadership, they argue, the Senate possesses the inherent authority to reorganize itself and restore normal operations.

To support this position, many point to the landmark case of Avelino v Cuenco, decided in 1949 under the 1935 Constitution. In that case, the Supreme Court declined to overturn a Senate leadership change and largely treated the matter as an internal concern of the legislative branch. To advocates of the Gatchalian wing, the case stands for the principle that the Senate enjoys broad autonomy in managing its own affairs.

But opponents counter that Avelino is not a blank check.

They argue that while the case remains part of Philippine jurisprudence, it cannot override the explicit language of the 1987 Constitution. Constitutional provisions adopted after 1949 must control whenever a conflict arises. The Senate’s power to organize itself, they contend, exists only within constitutional limits.

This is where the confusion begins.

The disagreement is not necessarily between people who respect the law and those who do not. Rather, it is between competing legal philosophies.

One school emphasizes constitutional text. It asks a simple question: Was there a quorum? If the answer is no, the inquiry ends.

The other emphasizes institutional necessity and legislative autonomy. It asks whether the Senate can remain functional when its leadership allegedly refuses to convene the chamber and whether courts should interfere in such internal disputes.

Both positions draw from legitimate legal traditions. Both rely on recognized sources of law. Both can be advanced by serious constitutional scholars acting in good faith.

That is why legal luminaries can clash without either side necessarily acting dishonestly or incompetently.

The law is not mathematics. Constitutional disputes often involve the interpretation of broad principles, competing precedents, institutional practices, and political realities. When those elements collide, reasonable minds may differ.

What should concern the public is not that experts disagree. Healthy democracies expect disagreement. What should concern the public is when constitutional disputes become so politicized that legal arguments are judged solely by who advances them rather than by their merits.

The country’s challenge today is therefore larger than the fate of any Senate officer, committee chairmanship, or political coalition. The real issue is preserving public confidence in constitutional institutions.

The best path forward is neither triumphalism nor obstruction. The Senate should promptly convene in a manner that leaves no doubt about the existence of a constitutional quorum. All leadership questions should then be resolved through transparent votes conducted in full public view and in accordance with both the Constitution and Senate rules.

If disagreements persist, the parties should seek definitive judicial clarification rather than rely on competing press conferences and legal opinions. Constitutional questions deserve constitutional resolution.

That places a special responsibility on the Supreme Court. In controversies of profound national importance — whether involving the General Appropriations Act, the ICC, impeachment proceedings, or disputes between co-equal branches of government — prolonged uncertainty often carries its own costs.

While judicial deliberation must be careful and independent, excessive delay can leave a constitutional vacuum that fuels confusion, speculation, and deeper political polarization. A prompt ruling, even one that disappoints one side, at least provides a definitive framework within which institutions and citizens can move forward. In moments of constitutional doubt, clarity itself becomes a public good.

The Philippines has endured far greater crises than a Senate leadership dispute. Its institutions are strongest when political actors remember that temporary victories are less important than lasting legitimacy.

In the end, the rule of law is not tested when everyone agrees. It is tested when powerful people disagree and still submit themselves to constitutional processes. That is how democratic institutions endure, and that is how the country moves forward.

As US Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. observed, “The great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving.” In constitutional democracies, that direction must always be toward clarity, legitimacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes under law.