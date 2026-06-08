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New Majority Bloc Blue Ribbon hearing pushes through, 18 Marines no attendance

SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano
SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano
SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano
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SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano
SHERWIN 'WIN' GATCHALIAN
LEVITO BALIGOD
TITO SOTTO
ROBIN PADILLA
RISA HONTIVEROS
NBI WITH MATIBAG
NBI WITH MATIBAG
ERWIN TULFO
RAFFY TULFO
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
LEVITO BALIGOD
18 MARINES
ERWIN TULFO
LEVITO BALIGOD
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
SENATE HALL
SENATE HALL
SENATE HALL
SENATE HALL
SENATE HALL
18 MARINES
18 MARINES
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