New Majority Bloc Blue Ribbon hearing pushes through, 18 Marines no attendance

SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano

SEN. ERWIN TULFO CHAIRS BLUE RIBBON HEARING LOOK: Sen. Erwin Tulfo chaired the New Majority bloc's Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, 8 June 2026, in Pasay City. The hearing focused on the investigation into alleged anomalies involving flood control funds. Former bodyguards of former Rep. Zaldy Co, collectively referred to as the "18 Marines," were invited to participate in the inquiry. However, they remained at the office of Sen. Robin Padilla, where they held a press briefing with members of the media. Atty. Levi Baligod, on the other hand, speaks on behalf of the 18 marines inside Senator Robinhood Padilla’s office.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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