Former PAL executive joins Tourism department

“With their extensive experience from both the public and private sectors, they bring valuable expertise and leadership that will help strengthen the Department’s programs, partnerships, and efforts to advance a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable Philippine tourism industry,” the DoT said in belated statement.

“We look forward to working with them in driving initiatives that will further support tourism stakeholders, local communities, and travelers,” they said.

It can be recalled that Ng’s name first floated as the next DOT chief that would replace then-Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.