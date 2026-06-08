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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (09 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: An unexpected message from a loved one will come your way.

Health: Maintain proper sleep hours to keep your energy up.

Career: Be careful with decisions at work. Do not rush.

Wealth: Do not miss opportunities to save.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Focus on strengthening trust and communication in relationships. Taking time to understand yourself and others can help create deeper connections.

OX

Love: Being open to compromise will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Make time for physical activities to stay strong.

Career: A new responsibility will be given to you. Accept it with confidence.

Wealth: A good day to study a new investment plan.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Understanding your strengths, weaknesses, and natural tendencies can help you make better decisions and plan for the future.

TIGER

Love: Avoid harsh words that may hurt others.

Health: Relax and give time to your mental health.

Career: A good day to improve your resume or skill set.

Wealth: Be mindful of expenses and avoid impulsive buying.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 9

Advice: A clean, organized, and comfortable living space can help improve focus, productivity, and overall well-being.

RABBIT

Love: There is a possibility of a new romance or a stronger relationship.

Health: Do not forget self-care. Take care of yourself.

Career: Teamwork is key to completing an important project.

Wealth: Be cautious when lending money and make sure it can be repaid.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 to 5 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Welcoming symbols of positivity and prosperity into your surroundings may help create a more uplifting atmosphere.

DRAGON

Love: Compatible partners often find harmony, while differences may require extra understanding and effort.

Health: Eat nutritious food to strengthen your body.

Career: An opportunity is coming. Be ready and do not be afraid to try.

Wealth: A good day to start a long-term financial plan.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 8

Advice: Avoid clutter and keep your surroundings organized. A clear space can encourage a smoother flow of energy and productivity.

SNAKE

Love: Love can conquer challenges when both sides learn to compromise.

Health: Make time for meditation or relaxation.

Career: A new project or proposal may help your career grow.

Wealth: Plan your budget for the coming month to avoid overspending.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Lavender

Advice: Staying calm and centered can help you make wiser decisions and maintain balance throughout the day.

HORSE

Love: If you are starting over in love, let go of reminders of past relationships.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat and avoid too many sweets.

Career: Be open-minded to suggestions from colleagues.

Wealth: Do not be afraid to seek advice about your finances.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: Creating a positive environment around you may help boost confidence and encourage better opportunities.

GOAT

Love: A simple act of love will make your partner happy.

Health: Make sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated.

Career: Hard work will bring positive results.

Wealth: A good day to review your financial status.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Focus on creating harmony and balance at home and in the workplace to encourage smoother relationships.

MONKEY

Love: A challenge may arise in your relationship. Stay calm and understanding.

Health: Avoid stress and take time for yourself.

Career: Being flexible will help you move forward quickly.

Wealth: Think carefully before making a major purchase.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Prioritize your health and well-being. Small daily habits can make a big difference over time.

ROOSTER

Love: Being supportive will strengthen your relationship. Compliment instead of criticize.

Health: Ensure proper nutrition for stronger immunity.

Career: A new opportunity is coming. Take advantage of it.

Wealth: Plan long-term savings for future security.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Paying attention to your health and maintaining a balanced lifestyle can help prevent future setbacks.

DOG

Love: Showing your true emotions will help your relationship.

Health: Stay physically active to avoid illness.

Career: Be prepared for a sudden change at work.

Wealth: Be cautious with investments and study your options first.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Dedicate time to learning and personal growth. Expanding your knowledge can open new opportunities.

PIG

Love: Spending time with loved ones will bring happiness.

Health: Relax and avoid overthinking.

Career: Hard work and diligence will lead to success.

Wealth: A good day to consider a new source of income.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Protection begins with preparation. Stay mindful of your surroundings and focus on creating a secure and positive environment.

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