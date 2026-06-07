Swamp secrets: Mini ‘Noah’s Ark’ and more from marsh dwellers

World Environment Month is not just about confronting climate change and protecting biodiversity. It is also about the wonders of nature.

A creek in the nearly 15,000-hectare Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary (AMWS) in Agusan del Sur is where one of the world’s largest crocodiles — Lolong — was caught in 2011 by hunters seeking a reptile that reportedly killed a fisherman and a school girl. The Agusan River traversing the protected area and swamps along it are the natural habitat of wild crocodiles, which are only seen in the confluences of the river or when the water is very shallow, according to Irene P. Ayala, the lone teacher in the Dinagat Elementary School (DES). Visitors to the last-mile public school located deep within the AMWS did not see any reptile when they sailed aboard a motorized canoe along the murky waterway for one hour to reach the Manobo community in Purok 6, Sitio Dinagat, Barangay San Marcos. The guests from Aboitiz Foundation, Okada Foundation, CitySavings Bank and AboitizPower also safely sailed back to Bunawan town in the same route after holding the ceremonial turnover of a solar power system, Starlink Internet and other donations for the DES. The crocs only attack boaters when they are very hungry, according to Ayala.