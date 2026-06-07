Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A new source of inspiration will come into your love life. Do not be afraid to show how you truly feel.

Health: Avoid staying up late and give your body proper rest.

Career: Work is going well, but do not neglect the small details.

Wealth: Do not spend a large amount right away; think carefully about your budget.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Carefully assess major purchases and investments to ensure they align with your long-term goals.