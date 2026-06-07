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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (08 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A new source of inspiration will come into your love life. Do not be afraid to show how you truly feel.

Health: Avoid staying up late and give your body proper rest.

Career: Work is going well, but do not neglect the small details.

Wealth: Do not spend a large amount right away; think carefully about your budget.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Carefully assess major purchases and investments to ensure they align with your long-term goals.

OX

Love: Communication is important in a relationship. Do not disregard the feelings of others.

Health: Stay active and maintain a proper diet for better health.

Career: A new opportunity may arise, but make sure it aligns with your long-term goals.

Wealth: A good day to start a small business or side hustle.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: Strengthen relationships by creating a supportive and harmonious environment at home.

TIGER

Love: Be careful of jealousy and doubt, as these may cause misunderstandings.

Health: Avoid stress and make time for relaxation.

Career: Determination will bring positive results.

Wealth: Do not rush into investments; review carefully before deciding.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Focus on protecting your peace of mind and maintaining a positive outlook.

RABBIT

Love: A new friendship may blossom into a sweet romance.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat to avoid allergies or indigestion.

Career: Teamwork is key to success at work; cooperate with others.

Wealth: It is time to plan for a long-awaited purchase.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Organize your financial and career goals to create a stronger foundation for future growth.

DRAGON

Love: Being honest about your feelings will improve your relationship.

Health: Do not ignore minor illnesses; seek proper care.

Career: You may be busy today, but maintain work-life balance.

Wealth: A good financial opportunity may come; make the most of it.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Choose opportunities that align with your values.

SNAKE

Love: Patience is key to a harmonious relationship. Do not rush things.

Health: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Career: Positive feedback from a boss or client may come; continue your hard work.

Wealth: A good day to set financial goals for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Consistency and careful planning can help attract long-term success and stability.

HORSE

Love: You and your partner will grow closer if you make time for each other.

Health: Relax and avoid overexertion.

Career: Work will feel lighter today; use this time to plan for the future.

Wealth: Be cautious in spending on unnecessary things.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Focus on preparation and timing before making major business or financial decisions.

GOAT

Love: Appreciating the little things strengthens relationships.

Health: Exercise and build strength to avoid illness.

Career: A new project may bring significant changes at work.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying and focus on savings.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Careful planning can help ensure smoother transitions during important life events.

MONKEY

Love: Be mindful of your words, as you might unintentionally hurt someone.

Health: Take time for meditation or quiet moments to relax your mind.

Career: Your creativity will help you in a new project.

Wealth: A small increase in income may come; save it.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Focus on long-term prosperity by building healthy habits and maintaining balance in all areas of life.

ROOSTER

Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.

Health: Focus on your mental health and avoid letting stress build up.

Career: A challenge may arise at work, but you will overcome it with effort and patience.

Wealth: Do not rush into major expenses; think carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 7

Advice: Protect your home and personal space.

DOG

Love: A surprise from a loved one may come.

Health: Eat properly and avoid fast food for better health.

Career: Do not hesitate to ask for help from colleagues when needed.

Wealth: A good deal may come; consider it carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Small improvements in your surroundings can help encourage a more positive and productive atmosphere.

PIG

Love: Being supportive of your partner will deepen your relationship.

Health: Make time for stretching and light exercises.

Career: A new job opportunity may come; do not be afraid to try.

Wealth: A good day to plan for a long-term investment.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Creating a peaceful environment can help support emotional well-being.

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