Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A new source of inspiration will come into your love life. Do not be afraid to show how you truly feel.
Health: Avoid staying up late and give your body proper rest.
Career: Work is going well, but do not neglect the small details.
Wealth: Do not spend a large amount right away; think carefully about your budget.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Carefully assess major purchases and investments to ensure they align with your long-term goals.
OX
Love: Communication is important in a relationship. Do not disregard the feelings of others.
Health: Stay active and maintain a proper diet for better health.
Career: A new opportunity may arise, but make sure it aligns with your long-term goals.
Wealth: A good day to start a small business or side hustle.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 7
Advice: Strengthen relationships by creating a supportive and harmonious environment at home.
TIGER
Love: Be careful of jealousy and doubt, as these may cause misunderstandings.
Health: Avoid stress and make time for relaxation.
Career: Determination will bring positive results.
Wealth: Do not rush into investments; review carefully before deciding.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Focus on protecting your peace of mind and maintaining a positive outlook.
RABBIT
Love: A new friendship may blossom into a sweet romance.
Health: Be mindful of what you eat to avoid allergies or indigestion.
Career: Teamwork is key to success at work; cooperate with others.
Wealth: It is time to plan for a long-awaited purchase.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Organize your financial and career goals to create a stronger foundation for future growth.
DRAGON
Love: Being honest about your feelings will improve your relationship.
Health: Do not ignore minor illnesses; seek proper care.
Career: You may be busy today, but maintain work-life balance.
Wealth: A good financial opportunity may come; make the most of it.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
Advice: Choose opportunities that align with your values.
SNAKE
Love: Patience is key to a harmonious relationship. Do not rush things.
Health: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
Career: Positive feedback from a boss or client may come; continue your hard work.
Wealth: A good day to set financial goals for the future.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Consistency and careful planning can help attract long-term success and stability.
HORSE
Love: You and your partner will grow closer if you make time for each other.
Health: Relax and avoid overexertion.
Career: Work will feel lighter today; use this time to plan for the future.
Wealth: Be cautious in spending on unnecessary things.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Focus on preparation and timing before making major business or financial decisions.
GOAT
Love: Appreciating the little things strengthens relationships.
Health: Exercise and build strength to avoid illness.
Career: A new project may bring significant changes at work.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying and focus on savings.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 3
Advice: Careful planning can help ensure smoother transitions during important life events.
MONKEY
Love: Be mindful of your words, as you might unintentionally hurt someone.
Health: Take time for meditation or quiet moments to relax your mind.
Career: Your creativity will help you in a new project.
Wealth: A small increase in income may come; save it.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Focus on long-term prosperity by building healthy habits and maintaining balance in all areas of life.
ROOSTER
Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.
Health: Focus on your mental health and avoid letting stress build up.
Career: A challenge may arise at work, but you will overcome it with effort and patience.
Wealth: Do not rush into major expenses; think carefully.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 7
Advice: Protect your home and personal space.
DOG
Love: A surprise from a loved one may come.
Health: Eat properly and avoid fast food for better health.
Career: Do not hesitate to ask for help from colleagues when needed.
Wealth: A good deal may come; consider it carefully.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Small improvements in your surroundings can help encourage a more positive and productive atmosphere.
PIG
Love: Being supportive of your partner will deepen your relationship.
Health: Make time for stretching and light exercises.
Career: A new job opportunity may come; do not be afraid to try.
Wealth: A good day to plan for a long-term investment.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Creating a peaceful environment can help support emotional well-being.