Wemby seeks clarity after sorry setback

SAN ANTONIO (AFP) — San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama could barely remember the details of the late-game miscues that cost the Spurs in their agonizing 105-104 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on Friday.

The Spurs used a 14-0 scoring run to erase a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and briefly took a one-point lead before it all fell apart.

Wembanyama keyed the comeback, but two crucial misses — including a potential game winner — and an inexplicable turnover with a pass into teammate Stephon Castle’s back doomed the Spurs’ rally bid.

“I’m still very blurry,” he said of the plays.

“That’s the whole problem. I need to have more poise, more control over the game.”