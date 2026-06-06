Iran's World Cup team must enter, leave US on match day: Tehran

Iran's World Cup squad has been notified they must enter and leave US soil on the same day of their matches played in the United States, the country's ambassador to Mexico said Saturday.

Due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Tehran, Iran's team is now based in Mexico, instead of their intended site in Tucson, Arizona.

"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Iran's envoy Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters, explaining the visa restrictions.

The Iranian squad has three group matches in the United States, in Los Angeles and Seattle.