Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings. Your connection with your loved one will deepen.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet and avoid too many sweets.

Career: Be careful when making decisions at work; think them through.

Wealth: This is a good day for saving and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Protect your finances by being cautious with valuables and making thoughtful decisions in new relationships.