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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (07 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings. Your connection with your loved one will deepen.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet and avoid too many sweets.

Career: Be careful when making decisions at work; think them through.

Wealth: This is a good day for saving and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Protect your finances by being cautious with valuables and making thoughtful decisions in new relationships.

OX

Love: An old friend may return to your life, bringing good news.

Health: Relax and do not let yourself get drained from too much work.

Career: A small challenge at work may arise, but you can handle it.

Wealth: Do not rush into a big expense; think it over first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Focus on strengthening your career goals and maintaining a positive environment at home and in the workplace.

TIGER

Love: Be careful about being too blunt; your partner may not appreciate it.

Health: Avoid staying up too late; proper sleep is important.

Career: Being diligent will bring good results.

Wealth: A good day to look for new investment opportunities.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Symbols of prosperity and abundance can serve as reminders to stay focused on your financial goals.

RABBIT

Love: Being caring toward your partner will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Make time for light exercise to maintain your energy.

Career: There is a possibility of a promotion or added responsibility at work.

Wealth: Be cautious of people who promise easy money.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 7

Advice: Let go of negativity and focus on creating a balanced environment that supports growth.

DRAGON

Love: Forgiveness is important to maintain harmony.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid too much caffeine.

Career: A big opportunity is coming; be ready to take advantage of it.

Wealth: There is a chance of sudden money coming in.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Careful planning and informed decisions can help you achieve success in major life goals.

SNAKE

Love: Your relationship may face challenges now, but these can be overcome with understanding.

Health: Maintain proper posture to avoid back pain.

Career: Do not be afraid of change; it will bring positive results.

Wealth: Avoid spending heavily on luxuries for now and focus on saving.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 3

Advice: Thoughtful planning and patience can help you navigate important decisions.

HORSE

Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.

Health: Do not neglect your health.

Career: A new project will bring excitement and challenge.

Wealth: A good day to review your savings and investments.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Focus on protecting your energy and maintaining a positive mindset as you pursue.

GOAT

Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.

Health: Do not neglect your health; eat nutritious food.

Career: A new project will bring excitement and challenge.

Wealth: A good day to review your savings and investments.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 8

Advice: Understanding your needs and values can help strengthen relationships.

MONKEY

Love: Being playful can lighten the mood, but make sure it does not hurt others.

Health: Make time for meditation.

Career: Your creativity will help.

Wealth: A small increase in income may come; save it.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Careful preparation and timing can help improve success.

ROOSTER

Love: Small efforts in showing love can have a big impact.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat.

Career: A good business opportunity may come your way; think it over carefully.

Wealth: Proper planning of expenses will lead to stability.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

Advice: Strategic planning and patience can help create a stronger foundation.

DOG

Love: Being honest and true will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Make time to rest to avoid stress.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed by superiors; there is a chance of promotion.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Careful preparation and thoughtful timing can contribute to long-term stability and success.

PIG

Love: A sweet gesture from your partner will make you happy today.

Health: Relax and do not worry too much about small things.

Career: A new opportunity may bring higher income.

Wealth: A good day to plan your financial goals for the year.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Focus on protecting your resources and planning carefully before starting new ventures or making major commitments.

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