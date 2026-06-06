Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings. Your connection with your loved one will deepen.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet and avoid too many sweets.
Career: Be careful when making decisions at work; think them through.
Wealth: This is a good day for saving and budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Protect your finances by being cautious with valuables and making thoughtful decisions in new relationships.
OX
Love: An old friend may return to your life, bringing good news.
Health: Relax and do not let yourself get drained from too much work.
Career: A small challenge at work may arise, but you can handle it.
Wealth: Do not rush into a big expense; think it over first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Focus on strengthening your career goals and maintaining a positive environment at home and in the workplace.
TIGER
Love: Be careful about being too blunt; your partner may not appreciate it.
Health: Avoid staying up too late; proper sleep is important.
Career: Being diligent will bring good results.
Wealth: A good day to look for new investment opportunities.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Symbols of prosperity and abundance can serve as reminders to stay focused on your financial goals.
RABBIT
Love: Being caring toward your partner will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Make time for light exercise to maintain your energy.
Career: There is a possibility of a promotion or added responsibility at work.
Wealth: Be cautious of people who promise easy money.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 7
Advice: Let go of negativity and focus on creating a balanced environment that supports growth.
DRAGON
Love: Forgiveness is important to maintain harmony.
Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid too much caffeine.
Career: A big opportunity is coming; be ready to take advantage of it.
Wealth: There is a chance of sudden money coming in.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Careful planning and informed decisions can help you achieve success in major life goals.
SNAKE
Love: Your relationship may face challenges now, but these can be overcome with understanding.
Health: Maintain proper posture to avoid back pain.
Career: Do not be afraid of change; it will bring positive results.
Wealth: Avoid spending heavily on luxuries for now and focus on saving.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 3
Advice: Thoughtful planning and patience can help you navigate important decisions.
HORSE
Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.
Health: Do not neglect your health.
Career: A new project will bring excitement and challenge.
Wealth: A good day to review your savings and investments.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 8
Advice: Focus on protecting your energy and maintaining a positive mindset as you pursue.
GOAT
Love: Being open with your emotions will help your relationship.
Health: Do not neglect your health; eat nutritious food.
Career: A new project will bring excitement and challenge.
Wealth: A good day to review your savings and investments.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 8
Advice: Understanding your needs and values can help strengthen relationships.
MONKEY
Love: Being playful can lighten the mood, but make sure it does not hurt others.
Health: Make time for meditation.
Career: Your creativity will help.
Wealth: A small increase in income may come; save it.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Careful preparation and timing can help improve success.
ROOSTER
Love: Small efforts in showing love can have a big impact.
Health: Be mindful of what you eat.
Career: A good business opportunity may come your way; think it over carefully.
Wealth: Proper planning of expenses will lead to stability.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 1
Advice: Strategic planning and patience can help create a stronger foundation.
DOG
Love: Being honest and true will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Make time to rest to avoid stress.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed by superiors; there is a chance of promotion.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Careful preparation and thoughtful timing can contribute to long-term stability and success.
PIG
Love: A sweet gesture from your partner will make you happy today.
Health: Relax and do not worry too much about small things.
Career: A new opportunity may bring higher income.
Wealth: A good day to plan your financial goals for the year.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Focus on protecting your resources and planning carefully before starting new ventures or making major commitments.