When the Senate refuses to function

The recent spectacle in the Senate had all the ingredients of political theater: disputed authority, rival interpretations of the rules, walkouts and accusations of an unconstitutional “coup.”

Beneath the noise: What happens when the Senate leadership itself refuses to allow the chamber to function?

At the heart of the drama is the decision of a group of senators to proceed with the Senate’s business despite questions of attendance and quorum. Critics say this is illegitimate. But supporters argue the move is lawful and necessary to prevent legislative paralysis.

We must view the issue through the lens of constitutional law and what is good for the country, rather than partisan loyalty.