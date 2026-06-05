Trump uses wartime powers for $700m coal push

US president Donald Trump plans a $700 million investment to revive America’s coal industry, invoking wartime-era authority to channel federal support into what he described as a strategic energy sector.

The initiative will be financed through the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that allows the US president to direct resources toward industries considered essential to national security. Trump said the move is aimed at strengthening energy supply and easing cost pressures on American households.

"So today we're taking historic action to bring down the price of energy and the cost of living for all Americans with the power of clean, beautiful coal," Trump said at the White House on Thursday.