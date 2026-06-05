Pangilinan firm wins Bulacan water after city ousts operator

Under the agreement, MPW will operate the system on an interim basis while carrying out a technical and operational assessment covering pipelines, pumping stations, and other critical infrastructure.

The review is expected to identify the causes of service problems and guide future investments needed to improve water supply across the city.

“Water is among the most essential services for any growing city. The entry of Metro Pacific Water into San Jose del Monte reflects our broader commitment to support local governments in addressing critical infrastructure challenges that directly affect communities. We are here to rebuild confidence in the city’s water system,” MPIC Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

The city government said MPW emerged from a due diligence process that evaluated several utility operators based on operational performance, technical capability, service standards, and financial capacity.

According to the city government, MPW was selected for its more than 25 years of combined experience in water utility and wastewater treatment operations, access to capital, and capacity to undertake both immediate system improvements and long-term infrastructure upgrades.

“We ask for a little time and continued cooperation as we carry out the rehabilitation and necessary changes in the system. You can be assured that your local government will not stop until we achieve the water service that every household deserves,” Mayor Florida Robes said.

City Ordinance No. 2026-03-012 authorizes the local government to hold emergency procurement and designate an interim operator to stabilize water distribution services while emergency conditions persist.