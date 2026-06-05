Eala storms into semis

Alex Eala advances to the semifinal of the Birmingham Open after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand, 6-3, 7-2, in the Birmingham Open in England on Saturday.

Eala, 21, needed one hour and 21 minutes as she re-asserted her mastery over Sawangkaew in a rematch from the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok last December.

Eala will next face Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland on Saturday at 6 p.m. (Manila time)

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate will face either Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic or Ashlyn Krueger of the United States should she reach the cjampionship round.