Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is a new spark around you, but do not get carried away. They may not yet be ready for a serious relationship.

Health: You may feel body weakness. Take vitamins and avoid staying up late.

Career: Be alert at work. A workplace romance may be causing gossip.

Wealth: Do not buy new items right away. A better deal may appear tomorrow.

Luck guide

Direction: North | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 2