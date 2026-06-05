Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is a new spark around you, but do not get carried away. They may not yet be ready for a serious relationship.
Health: You may feel body weakness. Take vitamins and avoid staying up late.
Career: Be alert at work. A workplace romance may be causing gossip.
Wealth: Do not buy new items right away. A better deal may appear tomorrow.
Luck guide
Direction: North | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red | Number: 2
OX
Love: The flow of conversation between you and your partner is light and easy.
Health: Joint pain may occur.
Career: Praise may come from your boss. Continue being responsible.
Wealth: A small amount of money will arrive. Use it for a lucky charm such as an amulet or bracelet.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast | Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green | Number: 8
TIGER
Love: A childhood friend or ex may return seeking reconciliation. Do not give in right away.
Health: You will feel sluggish all day.
Career: You may have the chance to lead a small project. Do not miss it.
Wealth: A canceled order or delayed payment may happen.
Luck guide
Direction: West | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Yellow | Number: 6
RABBIT
Love: Your vibes are attractive, and many are drawn to you. Choose the one with sincere intentions.
Health: An allergy or cough may lower your energy. Avoid dust or sudden cold exposure.
Career: There is a team issue you need to resolve before it worsens. Act as mediator.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White | Number: 1
DRAGON
Love: You are too busy that you forget to listen to your partner. Make time.
Health: You may experience stiff neck or back pain.
Career: Avoid joining discussions that do not concern you. You might be blamed.
Wealth: There is a chance to join a contest or raffle. Include yourself today.
Luck guide
Direction: East | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Blue | Number: 5
SNAKE
Love: Your connection is deepening, but watch out for interference.
Health: You are prone to acid reflux .
Career: Do not let others pressure you. Do your job according to your ability.
Wealth: You may earn from your talent.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest | Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple | Number: 9
HORSE
Love: Be sensitive to your partner’s mood.
Health: Avoid staying up late, especially if you are taking medication.
Career: It is a good day to return to an old project that was put on hold.
Wealth: A money agreement may not show immediate results.
Luck guide
Direction: South | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue | Number: 6
GOAT
Love: Others notice your caring nature. Make sure you are not being used for convenience.
Health: Wear shoes with arch support. Your knees and soles are sensitive today.
Career: There is jealousy around you. Be careful in sharing your success story.
Wealth: Extra expenses for home items may arise. Make sure what you buy is durable.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Color: Green | Number: 2
MONKEY
Love: There is a disappointment you have not fully accepted. It is time to let it go and open yourself to a new beginning.
Health: Avoid salty food. You are prone to bloating and high blood pressure today.
Career: You do not need to prove yourself to everyone. Choose only the battles that matter.
Wealth: Someone may want to borrow money.
Luck guide
Direction: East | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White | Number: 7
ROOSTER
Love: With so many responsibilities, you may forget small sweet gestures.
Health: There is tension in your neck or back. Get a massage or do stretching even for just 15 minutes.
Career: It is a good day for brainstorming. A unique but promising idea may emerge.
Wealth: You will receive an offer or proposal. Do not say yes right away. Study it first.
Luck guide
Direction: West | Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Red | Number: 3
DOG
Love: You feel comfortable with someone.
Health: An allergy flare up may come from dust. Clean your surroundings.
Career: You have a chance to rise if you remain consistent with your work ethic.
Wealth: Do not spend just to keep up with trends.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Yellow | Number: 8
PIG
Love: Do not demand too much if you cannot also give effort.
Health: Avoid cold exposure. You are prone to cough and colds.
Career: Someone is observing your performance. Show consistency in your work.
Wealth: The day favors online transactions.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast | Time: 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Color: Violet | Number: 9