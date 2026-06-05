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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (06 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is a new spark around you, but do not get carried away. They may not yet be ready for a serious relationship.

Health: You may feel body weakness. Take vitamins and avoid staying up late.

Career: Be alert at work. A workplace romance may be causing gossip.

Wealth: Do not buy new items right away. A better deal may appear tomorrow.

Luck guide

Direction: North | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 2

OX

Love: The flow of conversation between you and your partner is light and easy. 

Health: Joint pain may occur. 

Career: Praise may come from your boss. Continue being responsible.

Wealth: A small amount of money will arrive. Use it for a lucky charm such as an amulet or bracelet.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast | Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green | Number: 8

TIGER

Love: A childhood friend or ex may return seeking reconciliation. Do not give in right away.

Health: You will feel sluggish all day. 

Career: You may have the chance to lead a small project. Do not miss it.

Wealth: A canceled order or delayed payment may happen. 

Luck guide

Direction: West | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow | Number: 6

RABBIT

Love: Your vibes are attractive, and many are drawn to you. Choose the one with sincere intentions.

Health: An allergy or cough may lower your energy. Avoid dust or sudden cold exposure.

Career: There is a team issue you need to resolve before it worsens. Act as mediator.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White | Number: 1

DRAGON

Love: You are too busy that you forget to listen to your partner. Make time.

Health: You may experience stiff neck or back pain. 

Career: Avoid joining discussions that do not concern you. You might be blamed.

Wealth: There is a chance to join a contest or raffle. Include yourself today.

Luck guide

Direction: East | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Blue | Number: 5

SNAKE

Love: Your connection is deepening, but watch out for interference.

Health: You are prone to acid reflux .

Career: Do not let others pressure you. Do your job according to your ability.

Wealth: You may earn from your talent.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple | Number: 9

HORSE

Love: Be sensitive to your partner’s mood. 

Health: Avoid staying up late, especially if you are taking medication.

Career: It is a good day to return to an old project that was put on hold. 

Wealth: A money agreement may not show immediate results.

Luck guide

Direction: South | Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue | Number: 6

GOAT

Love: Others notice your caring nature. Make sure you are not being used for convenience.

Health: Wear shoes with arch support. Your knees and soles are sensitive today.

Career: There is jealousy around you. Be careful in sharing your success story.

Wealth: Extra expenses for home items may arise. Make sure what you buy is durable.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Color: Green | Number: 2

MONKEY

Love: There is a disappointment you have not fully accepted. It is time to let it go and open yourself to a new beginning.

Health: Avoid salty food. You are prone to bloating and high blood pressure today.

Career: You do not need to prove yourself to everyone. Choose only the battles that matter.

Wealth: Someone may want to borrow money. 

Luck guide

Direction: East | Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White | Number: 7

ROOSTER

Love: With so many responsibilities, you may forget small sweet gestures. 

Health: There is tension in your neck or back. Get a massage or do stretching even for just 15 minutes.

Career: It is a good day for brainstorming. A unique but promising idea may emerge.

Wealth: You will receive an offer or proposal. Do not say yes right away. Study it first.

Luck guide

Direction: West | Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Red | Number: 3

DOG

Love: You feel comfortable with someone. 

Health: An allergy flare up may come from dust. Clean your surroundings.

Career: You have a chance to rise if you remain consistent with your work ethic.

Wealth: Do not spend just to keep up with trends. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow | Number: 8

PIG

Love: Do not demand too much if you cannot also give effort. 

Health: Avoid cold exposure. You are prone to cough and colds.

Career: Someone is observing your performance. Show consistency in your work.

Wealth: The day favors online transactions.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast | Time: 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Color: Violet | Number: 9

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