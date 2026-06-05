Absa Kenya CEO urges regional energy response

East African countries should strengthen regional cooperation and invest jointly in infrastructure to cushion the impact of global energy shocks, according to Absa Bank Kenya chief executive Abdi Mohamed.
Mohamed said economies in the region remain exposed to volatility in global energy markets, particularly following recent disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, which have pushed up energy costs.
He stressed the need for governments and financial institutions to adopt a coordinated regional approach rather than fragmented national responses.
He said “think regionally” strategies and shared infrastructure investments could help reduce vulnerability to external supply disruptions and stabilize long-term energy costs across East Africa.