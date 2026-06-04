IShowSpeed’s ‘Champions’ joins official FIFA World Cup 2026 album

The announcement came during one of Speed’s livestreams on Thursday after he spent the previous two days reaching out to FIFA in hopes of having the track officially recognized by the organization.

In a message shown during the stream, FIFA confirmed the song’s inclusion in the album.

“We heard it. We liked it. It’s on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album,” FIFA told the streamer.

The music video for “Champions,” released on Sunday, features football fans from around the world and showcases locations and stadiums that Speed visited during his travels. The streamer has spent more than two years broadcasting from different countries, interacting with fans and highlighting local cultures during his global tours.

While the announcement surprised many viewers, the release of a football-themed music video was not entirely unexpected. Speed has built a reputation for his passion for the sport and has frequently incorporated football-related content into his streams.

Fans celebrated the achievement online, noting how the streamer’s global reach helped bring the song to FIFA’s attention. Many also praised the accomplishment as a testament to the influence of digital creators on the world stage.

“Love him or hate him, going from internet personality to the official FIFA World Cup album is an incredible rise... that’s the power of building a global audience in the digital age,” one fan wrote on X.

The inclusion of “Champions” on the official album marks another milestone for Speed, whose rise from online entertainer to one of the internet’s most recognizable personalities continues to expand beyond streaming and into mainstream global events.