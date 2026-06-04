Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

DRAGON

Love: What you have been looking for might be right around you.

Health: Eat iron-rich food, you might be anemic.

Career: A new responsibility is coming. Trust yourself.

Wealth: It is time to work on your savings and emergency fund.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a blue apatite or lapis lazuli bracelet for concentration and wisdom. Buy it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Have the north sector of your office checked through Feng Shui.