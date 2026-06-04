Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will notice your partner seems distant. Check on them, they might be going through something.
Health: Drink hot soup or tea for your body.
Career: You are about to get noticed for a promotion, keep working hard.
Wealth: A payment from an old debt will come.
Luck Guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: For steady income and promotion, wear a citrine bracelet. Find it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Get a career Feng Shui reading for the right tools and direction in the office.
OX
Love: If you feel jealous, say it right away instead of keeping it in.
Health: Do simple morning stretches.
Career: There are people counting on you. Do not disappoint them.
Wealth: You have a new idea for extra income, think it through.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2: to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: For emotional healing, use a rose quartz bracelet. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. It is also good to check the love and family area of your home.
TIGER
Love: Good morning and good night are not enough. Make time for quality moments.
Health: Avoid stress eating.
Career: Someone will offer mentorship. Make the most of it.
Wealth: Avoid luxuries for now, an expense is coming.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: For mental discipline and balance, wear a smoky quartz bracelet. You can buy it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Get a Feng Shui check for your study or work area for better focus.
RABBIT
Love: Not every green flag is genuine, feel things out more deeply.
Health: Stay hydrated, especially if you are often out of the house.
Career: You have a chance now to transfer to a better position.
Wealth: Money flow is good but watch out for impulsive spending.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: For financial cleansing and new beginnings, use a clear quartz bracelet. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Also check the main entrance of your home or business.
DRAGON
Love: What you have been looking for might be right around you.
Health: Eat iron-rich food, you might be anemic.
Career: A new responsibility is coming. Trust yourself.
Wealth: It is time to work on your savings and emergency fund.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a blue apatite or lapis lazuli bracelet for concentration and wisdom. Buy it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Have the north sector of your office checked through Feng Shui.
SNAKE
Love: Your partner might feel overwhelmed. Give them space.
Health: Avoid overthinking, take deep breaths.
Career: Someone may suddenly oppose your plan. Fix it carefully.
Wealth: Do not lend money if the repayment is unclear.
Luck Guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: For money flow and good luck, wear a green jade bracelet. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Ask about business Feng Shui if you are an entrepreneur.
HORSE
Love: Being true to yourself will help your relationship grow stronger.
Health: Do not neglect your body. Regular exercise is important.
Career: Your hard work will bring positive results.
Wealth: Explore new ways to save and grow your money.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Careful planning and timing are important when making major life decisions such as relationships or marriage.
GOAT
Love: Avoid silent treatment, it only creates distance.
Health: Take care of your respiratory system, stay away from dust.
Career: Do not give up on the project you worked hard for, you can do it.
Wealth: Help will come from a family member.
Luck Guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for emotional balance and protection. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Learn about the energy of your bedroom for better sleep.
MONKEY
Love: You do not need to change yourself for someone.
Health: Eat fruits and vegetables for fiber.
Career: Teamwork is good, you will reach your goal if everyone works together.
Wealth: Extra income will come from freelance work or side gigs.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 6
Advice: For discipline and business energy, use a tiger eye bracelet. Buy it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Also ask where your success corner is at home or work.
ROOSTER
Love: There is jealousy between you two. Do not let it grow, talk it out right away.
Health: Avoid sudden overeating. Regular meals are key.
Career: A big project is coming. Do not slack off now.
Wealth: It is a good day for a small business promo.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: For fiery energy and drive, wear a red agate or red jasper bracelet. You can buy this at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Feng Shui your front door area for a money magnet effect.
DOG
Love: You will see a friend in a new light. Is there a spark?
Health: Consult a doctor if you have long-term back pain.
Career: There is team conflict, you are expected to bridge the gap.
Wealth: There will be expenses but money will come to cover it.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a pyrite or citrine bracelet for confidence and income. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Ask for a lucky date if buying or selling property.
PIG
Love: Small moments of romance matter, do not ignore them.
Health: You may feel irritable, drink water and rest.
Career: You will get favor from higher-ups, show them you deserve it.
Wealth: Stick to your budget, do not go over.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Use a green aventurine or jade bracelet for luck and healing. Find it at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store. Get a Feng Shui check for a calm home and fertility energy.