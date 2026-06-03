VICT deploys 4 new ACCs for capacity expansion bid

“These new ACCs strengthen our landside capabilities while supporting our long-term sustainability goals. This investment reflects our commitment to expanding terminal capacity, improving efficiency and adopting technologies that lessen the environmental impact of our operations. We appreciate the successful partnership with Kalmar, which has enabled us to set a high standard of port operations in Australia,” Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer, said during the handover ceremony at the terminal.

Karri Keskinen, Kalmar head of Global Sales, said: “This project builds on our long and successful history of cooperation with Victoria International Container Terminal. The new ACCs will help to increase productivity and support the terminal to meet their customers’ needs in a reliable way.”

VICT and Kalmar have been working together to improve operational efficiency since the terminal opened for business in 2017, customizing the ACCs to minimize loading times.

The hybrid ACCs feature twin-box lifting capability of up to 60 tons. They are equipped with lithium-ion battery systems that enable energy recovery during operations, which translate to 40 percent increase in energy efficiency and up to 50-ton reduction in carbon emissions per unit annually.

VICT is the only fully automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere. The equipment rollout marks another milestone in VICT’s continuing efforts to enhance productivity and cater to global trade requirements.