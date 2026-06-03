Taruc, Garingalao dominate at Beverly Place

The day began under heavy rain that forced a one-hour delay and a “lift, clean and place” ruling as players tackled a softened course. Conditions later shifted sharply, with the clouds clearing and humidity rising as the course turned into a demanding test of endurance.

Taruc struck early with a birdie on No. 1 but wavered with three bogeys in the next four holes and later a double bogey on the par-3 15th. Play was eventually halted due to lightning threats, but the interruption only delayed his inevitable march to victory.

He finished with a four-over 75 for a 54-hole total of 224, with Belandres placing second at 242 after a 76. Jacob Bayron surged with a 79 to tie for third at 243 with Francis Slavin and Bryce Co.

“Winning for the first time feels good. I know that I have my game back,” said the 16-year-old Taruc, who also credited a shift in mindset for his breakthrough win.

“I used to play aggressively, going right after the pins. Now, I’m focusing more on how to make pars instead of birdies. The more I look for pars, the more chances I actually get for birdies,” he added.

He said he will focus on sharpening his long game ahead of the Luzon Series finale at Eagle Ridge.

On the distaff side, Garingalao held firm against expectations of a late charge from Summit Point leg winner Anciano, opting for a conservative start that proved decisive after Anciano’s costly quadruple bogey on the third hole.

Anciano’s early struggles, followed by additional bogeys, allowed Garingalao to stretch her lead and head into the back nine comfortably ahead.

Garingalao closed with a six-over 77 for a 235 total, while Levonne Talion shot a 76 to tie Anciano, who carded an 82, for second at 243.

“I feel blessed because I’ve always longed for a win here at the JPGT,” said the 15-year-old Garingalao.

“I was able to manage my emotions throughout the round… I stayed focused, so I wasn’t as nervous as I used to be,” she added, crediting her putting for the win.

The victory earned Garingalao 15 ranking points, boosting her total to 37 and securing her spot in the Grand Finals “North vs South Duel” set for 17 to 20 August in Cagayan de Oro.

Talion’s late push kept her finals hopes alive as she climbed to 32 points heading into the final Luzon Series leg at Eagle Ridge on 17 to 19 June.