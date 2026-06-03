Locked and loaded: Llover’s camp enters twilight zone

Peñalosa’s demeanor began to shift when the entire team arrived in Tokoname over the weekend.

“The focus of the team has centered on Kenneth, most specially Sir Gerry,” one of Peñalosa’s staff members said.

“From now on until the fight, the focus is entirely on Kenneth’s preparations because we have the weighin, which is extremely important, the most crucial moment next to the fight itself.”

Known during his glorious fighting years as a master technician and brilliant strategist, Peñalosa made it a point to regularly drop by the training camp of Llover in Tagaytay City.

Even the ring great’s own son, Julio Cesar, named after one of his idols Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez, had taken notice of his father’s deep involvement in the camp.

“He managed other fighters before but he is not as involved as this one,” said the amiable Peñalosa son.

Llover enters the ring with a 17-0 win-loss mark with 12 knockouts while Angeletti climbs the ring with a 14-0 card with eight knockouts.

Given the magnitude of the fight, Peñalosa’s decision to dip his fingers is evidence that Llover will be in for a rough ride.

“This won’t be easy,” added Peñalosa, who would like to see the southpaw Llover inflict heavy damage as early as possible to mess up Angeletti’s game plan.

Owing to Angeletti’s three-inch height advantage and his scientific style, how Llover would tackle the task at hand is obvious.

But can he easily get inside Angeletti without getting struck?

Would he catch Angeletti with his Pacquiao-like punches?

Ask Llover and the people around him and they would all have the same answer, notably Peñalosa, who is convinced that the Cavite-bred slugger is a champion in the making.

For Llover’s camp, victory seems to be just a matter of time.